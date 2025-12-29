Left Menu

Crackdown on Corruption: Kapashera and Mehrauli Officials Suspended

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta suspended a Kapashera sub-registrar and a Mehrauli tehsildar amid corruption allegations. In line with the government's zero-tolerance policy, a deed writer's license was also revoked. Gupta emphasized that public service officers must act with integrity, warning that negligence won't be tolerated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 23:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move against corruption, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has suspended a sub-registrar and a tehsildar from the Kapashera and Mehrauli sub-divisions. This step follows serious complaints of corruption against the officials, as stated in a release from the Chief Minister's Office.

Reaffirming the government's zero-tolerance stance on corruption, Gupta also revoked the license of a deed writer in Kapashera. The Chief Minister highlighted the necessity for public service officers to exhibit honesty and accountability in their roles.

Gupta warned that any negligence or involvement in corruption by public officers would lead to immediate action, underscoring her administration's commitment to integrity and transparency in government functions.

