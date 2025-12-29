Left Menu

Corruption Allegations Stir Gujarat's Political Landscape Amidst Jan Akrosh Yatra

Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda accused the BJP of large-scale corruption in the implementation of MGNREGA and Nal Se Jal schemes. Highlighting issues faced by citizens during the 'Jan Akrosh Yatra', Chavda criticized the lack of water supply and infrastructure in tribal areas, alleging administrative failure and illegal mining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-12-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 21:33 IST
Corruption Allegations Stir Gujarat's Political Landscape Amidst Jan Akrosh Yatra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address at Kavant village, Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda alleged pervasive corruption in the BJP-led state's implementation of crucial welfare schemes like MGNREGA and Nal Se Jal.

Chavda, speaking during the 'Jan Akrosh Yatra', lambasted the government for failing to deliver water and infrastructure improvements, claiming administrative neglect and illegal mining activities in tribal regions such as Chhotaudepur.

Responding to the allegations, BJP spokesperson Dr Anil Patel asserted that the party has consistently punished corrupt activities, defending the government's commitment to providing essential amenities like water and roads. He dismissed the Congress's efforts as futile, given Gujarat's longstanding rejection of the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 Remains Steady Amid Market Shifts: Key Developments

FTSE 100 Remains Steady Amid Market Shifts: Key Developments

 Global
2
Birthday Chaos: Violent Outburst at Roadside Eatery

Birthday Chaos: Violent Outburst at Roadside Eatery

 India
3
Rising Communal Tensions: Congress Demands Action Against Attacks on Christians

Rising Communal Tensions: Congress Demands Action Against Attacks on Christi...

 India
4
Anthony Joshua Survives Tragic Car Accident in Nigeria

Anthony Joshua Survives Tragic Car Accident in Nigeria

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025