Corruption Allegations Stir Gujarat's Political Landscape Amidst Jan Akrosh Yatra

In a fiery address at Kavant village, Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda alleged pervasive corruption in the BJP-led state's implementation of crucial welfare schemes like MGNREGA and Nal Se Jal.

Chavda, speaking during the 'Jan Akrosh Yatra', lambasted the government for failing to deliver water and infrastructure improvements, claiming administrative neglect and illegal mining activities in tribal regions such as Chhotaudepur.

Responding to the allegations, BJP spokesperson Dr Anil Patel asserted that the party has consistently punished corrupt activities, defending the government's commitment to providing essential amenities like water and roads. He dismissed the Congress's efforts as futile, given Gujarat's longstanding rejection of the party.

