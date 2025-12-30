Left Menu

Justice Sought for Anjel Chakma: A Tragic Loss

The family of Anjel Chakma, a 24-year-old from Unakoti attending MBA studies in Dehradun, demands capital punishment for his killers. Anjel was fatally attacked in a racially motivated crime. His family is devastated and calls for government action against racial violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 30-12-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 13:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The family of Anjel Chakma, a 24-year-old tragically killed in Dehradun, is demanding justice with the call for capital punishment for those involved in his murder.

Originating from Unakoti district, Anjel had moved to Dehradun after graduating from Agartala's Holy Cross School to pursue an MBA. He was brutally attacked in front of his younger brother, Michael.

Anjel's uncle, Momen Chakma, highlighted the family's pain and called for action against racial hate crimes. The community in Machmara plans a candlelight march, illustrating widespread support for Anjel's grieving family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

