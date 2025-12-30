Justice Sought for Anjel Chakma: A Tragic Loss

The family of Anjel Chakma, a 24-year-old tragically killed in Dehradun, is demanding justice with the call for capital punishment for those involved in his murder.

Originating from Unakoti district, Anjel had moved to Dehradun after graduating from Agartala's Holy Cross School to pursue an MBA. He was brutally attacked in front of his younger brother, Michael.

Anjel's uncle, Momen Chakma, highlighted the family's pain and called for action against racial hate crimes. The community in Machmara plans a candlelight march, illustrating widespread support for Anjel's grieving family.

