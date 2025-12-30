The Kremlin has asserted that its negotiation stance on ending the war in Ukraine will harden following accusations against Kyiv for allegedly attacking a Russian presidential residence. Ukraine dismissed these allegations as unfounded and a tactic to prolong hostilities.

On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov indicated that the accusations would lead to a sterner negotiating approach from Russia, complicating diplomatic efforts spearheaded by international leaders. Despite refuting the claims, Russian officials maintain that retaliation could follow.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha firmly denied any such attack took place and criticized the responses from some nations that entertained Russia's baseless claims. Russia has yet to offer concrete evidence backing its allegations, further straining the conflict's resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)