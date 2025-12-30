Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Andaman and Nicobar: Key Meetings and Events

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in early January to engage in key governmental activities. According to an official announcement on Tuesday, Shah will land on the islands on January 2, where he will be welcomed by Lt Governor Admiral D K Joshi (Retd).

During his visit, Shah will chair a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs on January 3. This meeting will be followed by his participation in an event focused on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Dr B R Ambedkar Institute of Technology auditorium in Dollygunj.

Accompanying Shah on January 2 is Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, who will focus his visit on strategic military engagements at Car Nicobar and interactions with the Andaman and Nicobar Command's senior officials.