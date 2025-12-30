Left Menu

Delhi Police Unravels Cyber Fraud Network in Haryana

The Delhi Police cracked down on a cyber fraud syndicate, arresting two individuals from Haryana for defrauding a woman of Rs 22.7 lakh via a fake stock trading app. The suspects used social media to lure victims with promises of high returns, showcasing fake profits to secure further investments.

Updated: 30-12-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 15:55 IST
  • India

The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a cyber fraud syndicate that manipulated victims through a fraudulent stock trading application, leading to the arrest of two men from Haryana accused of defrauding a woman of Rs 22.7 lakh.

The operation began after a complaint by Dr. Amita Garg, who reported being added to a messaging app group where investment advice was shared. Persuaded by one of the group admins, she invested lakhs through the app, only to be prevented from withdrawing her profits, resulting in significant financial losses.

Following evidential leads, authorities apprehended the suspects, linking them to the crime via money trail analyses and call detail records. Further investigations aim to unearth additional syndicate members and retrieve illicit funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

