Left Menu

Prosecutors Drop Probe Against Russian Oligarch Usmanov

German prosecutors have ended their investigation into Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov's alleged breach of sanctions and money laundering after he agreed to pay a fine of 10 million euros. Usmanov, an ally of President Putin, faced sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and had assets frozen under EU rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 30-12-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 17:49 IST
Prosecutors Drop Probe Against Russian Oligarch Usmanov
  • Country:
  • Germany

German prosecutors have announced the termination of an investigation into Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov. The probe was looking into potential violations of sanctions and money laundering laws. This decision comes after Usmanov, a well-known ally of President Vladimir Putin, agreed to pay a substantial fine of 10 million euros.

Usmanov, who hails from Uzbekistan and is a prominent figure in the metals industry, also serves as the president of the International Fencing Federation. He has been under European Union sanctions following Russia's aggressive military actions against Ukraine in 2022, which included having some of his funds and assets seized.

The scrutiny of Usmanov's activities led to police raids on numerous properties in Germany three years ago. The investigation centered on accusations that he utilized foreign companies to transfer 1.5 million euros for property management in Munich and allegedly failed to disclose valuable items. However, his legal team contested these claims, arguing against the application of EU laws in his case. Under German criminal law, the probe was concluded upon the payment of the penalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ashish Kundra Takes Helm as Ladakh's New Chief Secretary

Ashish Kundra Takes Helm as Ladakh's New Chief Secretary

 India
2
Justice Sought for Slain Tripura Student Amidst Condemnation and Compensation

Justice Sought for Slain Tripura Student Amidst Condemnation and Compensatio...

 India
3
Raghubar Das Challenges Jharkhand's Secrecy on PESA Rules

Raghubar Das Challenges Jharkhand's Secrecy on PESA Rules

 India
4
Bangladesh Mourns: Farewell to Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh Mourns: Farewell to Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025