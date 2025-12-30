Gehlot Denounces Centre's Plan to Overhaul MGNREGA

In recent statements, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot fiercely criticized the central government's efforts to overhaul MGNREGA, a flagship rural employment scheme.

Citing it as an assault on millions of poor rural families' livelihood and security, Gehlot highlighted the scheme's historical role in mitigating poverty since its inception during the UPA era in 2005.

He's concerned that the recently introduced VB-G RAM G law, with its new fund-sharing ratio, may financially strain states and dismantle the scheme's established success, damaging laborers' negotiating abilities during critical agricultural periods.