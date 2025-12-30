Proclamation Notice in Kashmir: Mubeen Shah and Others in 2020 UAPA Case

An NIA court has issued a proclamation notice for Mubeen Shah, a former president of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries, and two others in connection with a 2020 UAPA case, prompting their court appearance by January 31, 2026.

The court's directive follows charges against Shah, Azizul Hassan Ashai, and Rifat Wani under various sections of the IPC and UAPA, citing their use of social media to spread misinformation aimed at inciting violence and promoting anti-national sentiments.

The accused, notorious for evading arrest and continuing their activities online, face attachment of property under CrPC Sections 82 and 83 if they do not comply by the set date.

(With inputs from agencies.)