Left Menu

France Denies Ukraine's Involvement in Alleged Putin Residence Attack

A French source debunks Russian claims that Ukraine targeted Putin's residence. This highlights the peaceful stance of Ukraine and its allies, contrasting with Russia's aggressive war tactics. The situation is a direct challenge to President Trump's peace agenda, according to the anonymous source.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 30-12-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 21:20 IST
France Denies Ukraine's Involvement in Alleged Putin Residence Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

On Tuesday, a source close to French President Emmanuel Macron dismissed Russian claims that Ukraine had targeted President Vladimir Putin's residence. No evidence supports such accusations, the source stated.

The source asserted that Ukraine and its partners maintain a commitment to peace, even as Russia persists in escalating the conflict.

Labeling Russia's actions as defiance against President Trump's peace agenda, the source emphasized the contrasting strategies of peace and aggression on the international stage.

TRENDING

1
Channel Tunnel Travel Chaos: Power Outage Grounds Europe-Bound Trains

Channel Tunnel Travel Chaos: Power Outage Grounds Europe-Bound Trains

 Global
2
Navi Mumbai International Airport Soars with Over 25,000 Passengers in First Five Days

Navi Mumbai International Airport Soars with Over 25,000 Passengers in First...

 India
3
Strickers' Generational Golf Legacy Shines Through Competitive Spirit

Strickers' Generational Golf Legacy Shines Through Competitive Spirit

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Uttarakhand Bus Plunge Claims Seven Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Uttarakhand Bus Plunge Claims Seven Lives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025