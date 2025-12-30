France Denies Ukraine's Involvement in Alleged Putin Residence Attack
A French source debunks Russian claims that Ukraine targeted Putin's residence. This highlights the peaceful stance of Ukraine and its allies, contrasting with Russia's aggressive war tactics. The situation is a direct challenge to President Trump's peace agenda, according to the anonymous source.
- France
On Tuesday, a source close to French President Emmanuel Macron dismissed Russian claims that Ukraine had targeted President Vladimir Putin's residence. No evidence supports such accusations, the source stated.
The source asserted that Ukraine and its partners maintain a commitment to peace, even as Russia persists in escalating the conflict.
Labeling Russia's actions as defiance against President Trump's peace agenda, the source emphasized the contrasting strategies of peace and aggression on the international stage.
