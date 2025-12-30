Himachal Unveils Ambitious Developments in Township, Education, and Health Sectors

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has announced ambitious new initiatives, including a state-of-the-art township near Chandigarh and the creation of 600 assistant nurse positions to bolster healthcare infrastructure.

A total of 53 assistant professor positions and 121 various category roles across all state medical colleges have been filled, aimed at strengthening the overall health sector. The cabinet's vision includes a University of Multidisciplinary Institute of Innovation, Skill, Technology, Entrepreneurship and Research, established on a public-private partnership model in Ghumarwin, Bilaspur district.

In addition to new projects, the cabinet greenlit amendments to real estate regulations for greater transparency. Dairy sector enhancements, legal amendments for the felling of chir trees, and an eco-focused pastoralist project to modernize and conserve high-altitude pastoral practices were also prioritized.

(With inputs from agencies.)