Controversy Brews Over Jharkhand's PESA Rules

Tensions arose as Senior BJP leader Raghubar Das criticized the Jharkhand government for delaying the public announcement of the Panchayats Extension to the Scheduled Areas (PESA) rules. Passed recently by the state cabinet, Das questions whether core provisions of the 1996 PESA Act were overlooked.

With suspicions that the approved rules may not align with traditional community practices, Das highlighted concerns regarding the reservation and representation in gram sabha leadership roles. He advocates for the empowerment of tribal orthodox traditions to maintain cultural identity and control over resources.

Accusing the state government of approving inadequate PESA rules, Das demands transparency through a gazette notification, urging for assembly discussion and governor consideration to avoid potential legal disputes and ensure tribal rights are safeguarded.

