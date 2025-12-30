Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over Jharkhand's PESA Rules

Senior BJP leader Raghubar Das criticizes the Jharkhand government for not making PESA rules public, suggesting potential disregard for critical provisions. Das emphasizes the necessity of preserving tribal customs and accuses the government of pushing weak rules that may deceive the tribal community and face legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:57 IST
Tensions arose as Senior BJP leader Raghubar Das criticized the Jharkhand government for delaying the public announcement of the Panchayats Extension to the Scheduled Areas (PESA) rules. Passed recently by the state cabinet, Das questions whether core provisions of the 1996 PESA Act were overlooked.

With suspicions that the approved rules may not align with traditional community practices, Das highlighted concerns regarding the reservation and representation in gram sabha leadership roles. He advocates for the empowerment of tribal orthodox traditions to maintain cultural identity and control over resources.

Accusing the state government of approving inadequate PESA rules, Das demands transparency through a gazette notification, urging for assembly discussion and governor consideration to avoid potential legal disputes and ensure tribal rights are safeguarded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

