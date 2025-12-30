Meta's AI Power Move: Acquires Singapore's Manus for Over $2 Billion

Meta Platforms Inc., the tech giant behind Facebook and Instagram, has acquired the AI startup Manus, continuing its strategic expansion into artificial intelligence.

Although financial terms were not officially disclosed, The Wall Street Journal estimates the deal exceeded $2 billion. Manus, rooted in Singapore, has made significant strides in the AI sector with its general-purpose agents.

The acquisition aligns with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's broader AI strategy, positioning the company against strong competitors like Google and OpenAI.

