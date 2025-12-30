Left Menu

Meta's AI Power Move: Acquires Singapore's Manus for Over $2 Billion

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has acquired artificial intelligence startup Manus in a deal reportedly worth over $2 billion. Manus, based in Singapore, offers general-purpose AI agents and has seen rapid growth. The acquisition is part of Meta's strategy to enhance its AI capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Detroit | Updated: 30-12-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 21:39 IST
Meta's AI Power Move: Acquires Singapore's Manus for Over $2 Billion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Meta Platforms Inc., the tech giant behind Facebook and Instagram, has acquired the AI startup Manus, continuing its strategic expansion into artificial intelligence.

Although financial terms were not officially disclosed, The Wall Street Journal estimates the deal exceeded $2 billion. Manus, rooted in Singapore, has made significant strides in the AI sector with its general-purpose agents.

The acquisition aligns with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's broader AI strategy, positioning the company against strong competitors like Google and OpenAI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
West Bengal Poll Preparations: High-Rise Housing Complexes Set for New Polling Stations

West Bengal Poll Preparations: High-Rise Housing Complexes Set for New Polli...

 India
2
Legal Showdown: Justice Department Targets Virginia's Tuition Equity Law

Legal Showdown: Justice Department Targets Virginia's Tuition Equity Law

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Eyes Improvement Post-Clean Sweep Against India

Sri Lanka Eyes Improvement Post-Clean Sweep Against India

 India
4
Bribery Sting: Sub-Inspector Arrested in Gonda

Bribery Sting: Sub-Inspector Arrested in Gonda

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025