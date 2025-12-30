Meta's AI Power Move: Acquires Singapore's Manus for Over $2 Billion
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has acquired artificial intelligence startup Manus in a deal reportedly worth over $2 billion. Manus, based in Singapore, offers general-purpose AI agents and has seen rapid growth. The acquisition is part of Meta's strategy to enhance its AI capabilities.
Meta Platforms Inc., the tech giant behind Facebook and Instagram, has acquired the AI startup Manus, continuing its strategic expansion into artificial intelligence.
Although financial terms were not officially disclosed, The Wall Street Journal estimates the deal exceeded $2 billion. Manus, rooted in Singapore, has made significant strides in the AI sector with its general-purpose agents.
The acquisition aligns with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's broader AI strategy, positioning the company against strong competitors like Google and OpenAI.
