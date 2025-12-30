Vice-President addresses Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0, celebrates India’s cultural unity

The Vice-President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, today delivered the Valedictory Address of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 at the sacred coastal city of Rameswaram, describing the initiative as a vibrant and living expression of India’s enduring cultural and spiritual unity.

He said the Sangamam represents not merely an event but a reaffirmation of the civilisational bonds that have kept Bharat united for thousands of years.

A Deep Civilisational Continuum

The Vice-President highlighted the profound, unbroken bond between Kashi and Tamil Nadu, noting that this connection transcends geography and time. It is, he said, a civilisational continuum rooted in shared spiritual traditions, cultural exchanges and scholarly interactions that have enriched Indian knowledge systems for millennia.

Such initiatives, he emphasised, strengthen the threads of national unity by reminding citizens of India’s shared heritage and collective destiny.

Bharati’s Vision of a Confident, United India

Invoking Mahakavi Subramania Bharati, the Vice-President said that the Kashi Tamil Sangamam brings to life the poet’s ideals of a bold, integrated and awakened India. He noted that Bharati’s dream finds resonance today in the far-sighted leadership and initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has consistently emphasised strengthening cultural bonds across regions.

Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat in Action

The Vice-President underscored that the Sangamam aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, a national effort to deepen unity through cultural celebration, shared values and mutual respect. Programmes like the Kashi–Tamil Sangamam, he said, play a powerful role in bringing people together, bridging regional divides and nurturing the spirit of oneness—guiding India towards the larger national aspiration of Viksit Bharat.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The valedictory event was graced by prominent dignitaries, including:

Shri R. N. Ravi , Governor of Tamil Nadu

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan , Union Minister of Education

Shri L. Murugan , Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs

Shri Nainar Nagendran , MLA

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Scholars, cultural leaders and delegates from Tamil Nadu and Varanasi were also present, marking the culmination of yet another successful edition of the Sangamam.

The Vice-President concluded his address by expressing confidence that the spirit of unity emanating from Kashi Tamil Sangamam will continue to enrich India’s cultural landscape and strengthen national integration in the years ahead.