Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0: Celebrating Cultural Unity and Linguistic Exchange

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 emphasized cultural unity and linguistic exchange, highlighting the deep bond between Kashi and Tamil Nadu. The event focused on promoting the Tamil language beyond regional boundaries, underscoring it as foundational to Bharat's civilisation. Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and other dignitaries highlighted Tamil's historical significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rameswaram | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:37 IST
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan declared on Tuesday that bowing to Bharatmata does not label one as 'anti-Tamil.' He spoke at the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0's closing ceremony, highlighting cultural ties between Kashi and Tamil Nadu and advocating for national unity under 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.'

Radhakrishnan stressed that the Tamil language and culture are integral to India's identity, illustrating this connection with historical and recent anecdotes about Tamil contributions. He also shared the story of Nattukottai Chettiars swiftly reclaiming encroached land in Kashi, showcasing Prime Minister Modi's support.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other dignitaries emphasized Tamil's civilizational importance, urging its spread across India. Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran praised Modi's efforts to introduce Tamil education in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the language's resilience. The event attracted scholars and students, promoting cultural and linguistic exchange.

