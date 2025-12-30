Streamlining Karnataka: KARC-2's Bold Proposals for Governance Reform

The Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission, in its final report released Wednesday, calls for significant governance reforms aimed at improving efficiency and service delivery. Recommendations include closing or merging ineffective state schemes, reallocating resources, and optimizing staff deployments to better align with departmental needs.

Chairman R V Deshpande, appointed in January 2024, accelerated the Commission's agenda through detailed departmental reviews and interactions with senior executives. The 10th report emphasizes creating a permanent reform monitoring mechanism to ensure sustained implementation of its proposals.

The Commission's findings highlight nearly 2,874 Heads of Account in need of rationalization and propose the redeployment of surplus staff to critical service areas. With over 6,000 recommendations spanning 42 departments, the state government is committed to institutional continuity and effective governance transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)