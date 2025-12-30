Left Menu

Streamlining Karnataka: KARC-2's Bold Proposals for Governance Reform

The Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission has released its final report advocating major governance changes. It suggests merging or closing ineffective schemes, reallocating resources, and optimizing human resources. A permanent reform monitoring mechanism is recommended to ensure ongoing implementation. Over 6,000 recommendations span 42 departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:58 IST
Streamlining Karnataka: KARC-2's Bold Proposals for Governance Reform
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission, in its final report released Wednesday, calls for significant governance reforms aimed at improving efficiency and service delivery. Recommendations include closing or merging ineffective state schemes, reallocating resources, and optimizing staff deployments to better align with departmental needs.

Chairman R V Deshpande, appointed in January 2024, accelerated the Commission's agenda through detailed departmental reviews and interactions with senior executives. The 10th report emphasizes creating a permanent reform monitoring mechanism to ensure sustained implementation of its proposals.

The Commission's findings highlight nearly 2,874 Heads of Account in need of rationalization and propose the redeployment of surplus staff to critical service areas. With over 6,000 recommendations spanning 42 departments, the state government is committed to institutional continuity and effective governance transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Anticipatory Bail in Mumbai College Molestation Case

Controversial Anticipatory Bail in Mumbai College Molestation Case

 India
2
Gulf Powers Collide: UAE's Rapid Exit from Yemen Amid Rising Tensions with Saudi Arabia

Gulf Powers Collide: UAE's Rapid Exit from Yemen Amid Rising Tensions with S...

 Global
3
Veterinary Care Boosts Gujarat's Dairy Industry

Veterinary Care Boosts Gujarat's Dairy Industry

 India
4
Heroic Rescue: Wildlife Heroes Save Abandoned Leopard Cubs

Heroic Rescue: Wildlife Heroes Save Abandoned Leopard Cubs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025