Vice-President inaugurates 93rd Sivagiri Pilgrimage, hails Sree Narayana Guru’s legacy

Vice-President of India Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan today inaugurated the 93rd Sivagiri Pilgrimage at the historic Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala, Kerala. Addressing a large gathering of devotees, scholars, monks and dignitaries, he described Sivagiri as “not merely a destination of faith, but a living philosophy and a transformative journey envisioned by Sree Narayana Guru.”

Sivagiri: A Fusion of Spirituality and Social Reform

The Vice-President said Sivagiri stands as a symbol of the harmonious integration of spiritual seeking with social responsibility, where “faith uplifts society and reason walks alongside devotion.” He emphasized that the pilgrimage was never intended to be a ritualistic journey but a movement for social awakening, centred on the Guru’s principles of education, cleanliness, organisation, work and self-respect.

Recalling the Guru’s profound social message, he said that a single question posed by Sree Narayana Guru shattered centuries of discrimination:

“Why should one human being be treated as lesser than another?”

The Guru’s response—“One caste, one religion, one God for humankind”—became a rallying call for equality, justice and human dignity. The Vice-President said this revolution was “calm, compassionate and irreversible,” rooted in the values of humaneness and universal brotherhood.

Guru’s Legacy of Reasoned Spirituality

Highlighting Sree Narayana Guru’s intellectual depth, Shri Radhakrishnan said the saint upheld faith without abandoning reason, rejected blind belief, and encouraged rational inquiry. This synthesis, he noted, made the Guru “not only a spiritual light of his era, but a guide for the future generations.”

He further observed that Indian civilisation has long placed love as the highest form of worship, and Sree Narayana Guru embodied this principle through selfless service, compassion and societal upliftment.

Kerala’s Civilisational Contribution

The Vice-President said Kerala has gifted the world two towering philosophical figures—Adi Sankaracharya and Sree Narayana Guru—whose teachings continue to illuminate humanity. He added that pilgrimage in India is not an act of tourism but a process of transformation, and Sivagiri reflects this eternal truth.

He noted that saints throughout history moved freely across regions and languages, strengthening India’s unity through shared spiritual traditions.

Strengthening Pilgrimage Infrastructure

Referring to the Government of India’s efforts, Shri Radhakrishnan highlighted major initiatives that support spiritual tourism and pilgrimage infrastructure, including:

PRASAD scheme for developing pilgrimage sites

Improved rail connectivity , including Vande Bharat trains

Integrated spiritual circuits linking major holy destinations

From Kashi to Rameswaram, he said these efforts enhance national unity, foster harmony and strengthen shared cultural heritage.

A Call to Youth and Citizens

Urging young citizens to draw inspiration from Sree Narayana Guru’s life and message, the Vice-President called on them to uphold the constitutional values of equality, fraternity and justice. He conveyed confidence that the wisdom emanating from Sivagiri will continue guiding India toward a future marked by social justice, dignity and universal brotherhood.

Paying Homage and Releasing Publications

Earlier, he offered prayers at the Samadhi of Sree Narayana Guru at Sivagiri Mutt. During the event, the Vice-President released four important publications:

“The Sage Who Re-imagined Hinduism: The Life, Lessons and Legacy of Sree Narayana Guru” – by Shri Shashi Tharoor “Sree Narayana Gurudeva Divya Leelamrutham” – by Brahmasree Swami Satchidananda “Naam Arivakunnu” – prepared by the University of Kerala for the 93rd Sivagiri Pilgrimage Workshop “Empowering Minds and Transforming Lives: Sree Narayana Guru’s Philosophy of Education and Skill Development” – by Prof. (Dr.) Prakash Divakaran and Dr. Suresh Kumar Madhushudhan

Dignitaries in Attendance

The event saw the presence of several dignitaries, including:

Governor of Kerala , Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar

Union Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum & Natural Gas , Shri Suresh Gopi

Kerala Minister for Local Self Government and Excise , Shri M. B. Rajesh

Member of Parliament , Dr. Shashi Tharoor

President, Sivagiri Mutt , Brahmasree Swami Satchidananda

General Secretary, Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust , Shreemath Swami Subhamgananda

Secretary, Sivagiri Pilgrimage Committee , Sreemath Swami Saradananda

Shri Sreedhar Vembu , Founder & CEO, Zoho Corporation

Dr. A. V. Anoop, Chairman, 93rd Sivagiri Pilgrimage Committee

The ceremony concluded with blessings for the pilgrims and prayers for peace and harmony.