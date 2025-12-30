Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Spirited Innings: A Resilient Show with Hasini Perera's Stellar Performance

Updated: 30-12-2025 22:31 IST
Sri Lanka's cricket team put forth a spirited innings with Hasini Perera leading the charge, scoring 65 runs before being bowled by Charani. Despite early setbacks, the team amassed a total of 160 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their 20 overs.

The match saw contributions from several players, with Imesha Dulani making 50 runs and Rashmika Sewwandi remaining unbeaten with 14 runs. However, Indian bowlers, particularly Deepti Sharma, skillfully limited Sri Lanka's scoring opportunities.

Sharma's effective four-over spell, complemented by the efforts of Arundhati Reddy and Sneh Rana, kept the Sri Lankan batsmen under pressure, ensuring crucial breakthroughs at pivotal moments in the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

