Unrest in Rajouri: Drone Intrusion and Suspicious Activities Stir Concerns

A village defence guard fired warning shots after detecting suspicious activity in Rajouri district's Kalakote area, while a suspected Pakistani drone was seen near the International Border. Authorities conducted comprehensive searches but found no tangible threats in either incident, highlighting ongoing security concerns in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-12-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 22:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions flared in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir as a village defence guard fired in the air upon noticing suspicious movement, officials reported. The incident occurred in the remote village of Dali in the Kalakote area.

Authorities were quick to respond, with police and security forces launching a search operation after the gunshots were heard. However, no suspicious activities or individuals were found.

In a separate incident, a suspected Pakistani drone was detected over the Phulpur area near the International Border in Samba district. The drone briefly intruded into Indian territory before retreating. Despite precautionary searches, security forces found nothing amiss, underscoring persistent security challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

