Tensions Escalate as Iran-U.S. Conflict Looms Over Nuclear Concerns

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian vowed a harsh response to any U.S. aggression amid rising tensions over Iran's nuclear program. This follows President Donald Trump's warning of potential military action. Concurrently, Iran faces significant domestic unrest over economic struggles, as protests enter their third day.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued a stern warning of a severe response to any aggressive actions from the United States, likely reacting to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent comments about Iran's nuclear activities. Trump's warning came during discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The escalating rhetoric raises fears of renewed military confrontation, following a deadly 12-day air conflict earlier this year. Amid these developments, Iran's domestic unrest continues, spurred by severe economic challenges, with protests erupting after the national currency hit a record low against the U.S. dollar.

In response to the civil unrest, President Pezeshkian has engaged with business leaders and tasked key governmental figures to address protestors' grievances. Meanwhile, the Iranian government announced measures aimed at conserving energy and revising fiscal policies to support local businesses.

