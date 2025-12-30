Left Menu

Heartbreaking Discovery: Tragedy of Missing Boys in Jharkhand

The bodies of two missing boys were found in Jharkhand's Dumka and Koderma districts. Hardik Kumar Rai, missing since December 21, was discovered near Sarmi village. Saif Ali, missing since December 13, was found near a river in Irgobad village. Investigations are ongoing, but no leads have emerged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dumka | Updated: 30-12-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 21:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic recoveries of two missing boys' bodies in Jharkhand have sent shockwaves through the communities of Dumka and Koderma. Hardik Kumar Rai, a four-year-old from Dumka, was found in Sarmi village days after disappearing while playing outside his grandmother's home.

In Koderma, three-year-old Saif Ali's body was discovered near a river. He had been missing since December 13. Despite investigations, authorities have yet to identify suspects or motives behind the disappearances and murders.

The incidents have sparked fear and demand for justice, as similar unsolved cases have occurred, including one from August involving a seven-year-old boy. Police continue to investigate both cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

