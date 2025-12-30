Heartbreaking Discovery: Tragedy of Missing Boys in Jharkhand

The tragic recoveries of two missing boys' bodies in Jharkhand have sent shockwaves through the communities of Dumka and Koderma. Hardik Kumar Rai, a four-year-old from Dumka, was found in Sarmi village days after disappearing while playing outside his grandmother's home.

In Koderma, three-year-old Saif Ali's body was discovered near a river. He had been missing since December 13. Despite investigations, authorities have yet to identify suspects or motives behind the disappearances and murders.

The incidents have sparked fear and demand for justice, as similar unsolved cases have occurred, including one from August involving a seven-year-old boy. Police continue to investigate both cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)