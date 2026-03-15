Tragic Discovery in Odisha: Father and Son Found Dead in Grocery Shop
In Odisha's Khurda district, partially burnt bodies of a man and his son were found in their grocery shop. Identified as Rajesh Kumar Sahu and Laxmidhar, they went to sleep in the shop after dinner. A suspected short circuit may have caused the fire that led to their deaths.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, partially burnt bodies of a father and son were discovered in a grocery shop in Odisha's Khurda district. Police officials revealed that the victims, Rajesh Kumar Sahu and his son Laxmidhar, were residents of Sanapadar village.
The duo had retired for the night inside their grocery outlet after dining at home on Saturday. When the shop remained closed on Sunday morning, a family member raised an alarm. Neighbors assisted in breaching the shop's asbestos roof, uncovering the bodies.
Authorities have registered an unnatural death case, suspecting a short circuit might have ignited the fire. The bodies have been sent for autopsy examinations to ascertain the cause of death, a senior police official stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Odisha
- Khurda
- fire
- short circuit
- tragedy
- unraveling
- father and son
- Sanapadar
- post-mortem
- grocery shop
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