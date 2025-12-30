German Government Expresses Concerns Over Russian Allegations of Drone Attack

The German government issued a statement on Tuesday expressing apprehension over Russia's claims of a Ukrainian drone attack on the presidential residence. This development has raised fears of further escalation in the ongoing conflict.

The statement underscored President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's firm denial of these allegations and highlighted his cautionary remarks about Moscow potentially using these claims to its advantage.

In response to the allegations, the Kremlin has hinted at intensifying its negotiation strategy, putting additional strain on the tense situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)