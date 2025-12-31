Left Menu

Yemen Tensions Reveal Fractures in Gulf Alliances

The UAE's withdrawal of forces from Yemen after a Saudi airstrike has highlighted underlying tensions between the two Gulf powers. The incident underscores deep-rooted differences in their strategic objectives, affecting regional stability and raising concerns over their cooperation on oil and geopolitical matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 00:10 IST
Yemen Tensions Reveal Fractures in Gulf Alliances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Following a Saudi airstrike on the Yemeni port of Mukalla, the UAE has withdrawn its forces, a move intended to defuse tensions but actually exposing long-standing discord between the two Gulf countries.

The incident has drawn attention to the fragile relationship between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, particularly in their geopolitical strategies and disagreements over issues from oil policies to influence in the Middle East.

The situation raises concerns about the broader implications for stability in the Gulf region, as both nations prepare for crucial OPEC+ talks on oil production.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Incident in Uttarakhand: A Call for Accountability and Reform

Tragic Incident in Uttarakhand: A Call for Accountability and Reform

 India
2
Judge Blocks Trump's Plan to End TPS for South Sudanese Nationals

Judge Blocks Trump's Plan to End TPS for South Sudanese Nationals

 Global
3
Gulf Powers Clash: UAE Withdraws Troops Amid Saudi Tensions Over Yemen

Gulf Powers Clash: UAE Withdraws Troops Amid Saudi Tensions Over Yemen

 Global
4
Tunnel Tragedy: Loco Train Collision in Chamoli Injuries 60

Tunnel Tragedy: Loco Train Collision in Chamoli Injuries 60

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025