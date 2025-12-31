Yemen Tensions Reveal Fractures in Gulf Alliances

Following a Saudi airstrike on the Yemeni port of Mukalla, the UAE has withdrawn its forces, a move intended to defuse tensions but actually exposing long-standing discord between the two Gulf countries.

The incident has drawn attention to the fragile relationship between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, particularly in their geopolitical strategies and disagreements over issues from oil policies to influence in the Middle East.

The situation raises concerns about the broader implications for stability in the Gulf region, as both nations prepare for crucial OPEC+ talks on oil production.