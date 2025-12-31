Left Menu

Life Sentence for Assam Terror Module Leader

Md Kamruj Zaman was sentenced to life for establishing a terror module in Assam affiliated with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. An NIA court in Guwahati gave him three separate punishments under anti-terror laws. Zaman recruited several individuals to instigate terror, aiming to create fear among citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 10:42 IST
Life Sentence for Assam Terror Module Leader
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant verdict, an NIA special court in Guwahati, Assam, on Wednesday sentenced Md Kamruj Zaman to life imprisonment. He was found guilty of raising a module of the Pakistan-based Hizb-ul-Mujahideen intended for terrorist activities.

Zaman, also known as Kamaruddin, received three separate sentences under anti-terror laws with the maximum being life imprisonment. These sentences are to be served concurrently, according to the National Investigation Agency.

The investigation revealed that Zaman recruited individuals to instigate terror in the region. Out of the five accused, three pleaded guilty, and one died during trial. The court fined Zaman Rs 5,000 with additional penalties for each conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Early Pension Boost: Andhra Pradesh Delivers New Year Cheer

Early Pension Boost: Andhra Pradesh Delivers New Year Cheer

 India
2
Uganda Detains Prominent Activist Amid Election Crackdown

Uganda Detains Prominent Activist Amid Election Crackdown

 Uganda
3
Delayed Launch of Trump's Gold-colored Smartphone

Delayed Launch of Trump's Gold-colored Smartphone

 Global
4
Earthquake Shakes Susanville, California

Earthquake Shakes Susanville, California

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025