Life Sentence for Assam Terror Module Leader

In a significant verdict, an NIA special court in Guwahati, Assam, on Wednesday sentenced Md Kamruj Zaman to life imprisonment. He was found guilty of raising a module of the Pakistan-based Hizb-ul-Mujahideen intended for terrorist activities.

Zaman, also known as Kamaruddin, received three separate sentences under anti-terror laws with the maximum being life imprisonment. These sentences are to be served concurrently, according to the National Investigation Agency.

The investigation revealed that Zaman recruited individuals to instigate terror in the region. Out of the five accused, three pleaded guilty, and one died during trial. The court fined Zaman Rs 5,000 with additional penalties for each conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)