Russia Accuses Britain of Fueling Ukrainian Provocations

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko accused Britain of influencing Ukraine's alleged provocations to disrupt the peace process. This follows claims by Russia that Ukraine attempted an attack on President Vladimir Putin's residence, prompting Moscow to reconsider its negotiating stance.

Updated: 29-12-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 21:12 IST
  • Russia

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko has accused Britain of playing a role in what he describes as Ukrainian provocations aimed at disrupting the ongoing peace process. Grushko's comments, reported by state news agency TASS, highlight increasing tensions between the involved nations.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry alleged that Ukraine attempted an attack on President Vladimir Putin's residence located in the Novgorod region, escalating the geopolitical friction. This incident has led to Moscow reconsidering its current negotiating position with Ukraine.

These developments underscore the fragile nature of peace efforts in the region, with Russia suggesting external influences are undermining the process. The accusations against Britain add another layer of complexity to Russia-Ukraine relations amid ongoing conflict discussions.

