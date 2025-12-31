Left Menu

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Sets Ambitious 2026 Agenda

On New Year's Eve, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta outlined her government's achievements in 2025, including education reforms, health care expansions, and infrastructure projects. She emphasized further efforts in waste management and pollution control as she looks towards completing these initiatives by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 16:21 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took to social media to address her constituents on New Year's Eve, highlighting how 2025 served as a year of groundwork for her government's ambitious plans.

In her message, Gupta reflected on the challenges and responsibilities faced, suggesting her administration had taken significant steps in several sectors. She emphasized notable achievements, including new education legislation to protect parents from exorbitant fees and expansions under the Ayushman Bharat health scheme. Initiatives like the Atal canteens and infrastructure projects were also enumerated.

Addressing environmental issues, Gupta pointed to initiatives like road carpeting, mechanical sweeping, and stubble burning checks. The launch of Delhi's first biogas plant and plans for an e-waste facility highlight her government's environmental focus. Gupta remains optimistic about carrying these efforts forward in 2026, supporting the national vision of a developed India by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

