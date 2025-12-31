Left Menu

Punjab's Proxy War: ISI and the Battle for Peace

Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav claims Pakistan's ISI is attempting to project Punjab as a 'highly disturbed' state by sending arms via drones and staging grenade attacks. Despite their efforts, Punjab police are countering these actions, tracing incidents, and addressing passport issuance issues to prevent crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-12-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 17:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav accused Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, of waging a proxy war in the state by utilizing drones to deliver arms and coordinating grenade attacks. Speaking at a recent press conference, Yadav emphasized the police's commitment to thwarting these efforts and preserving regional peace.

The DGP highlighted that while the ISI's tactics aim to disrupt Punjab's stability, the state police are actively tracking incidents and dismantling the involved networks. Yadav pointed out that foreign handlers are exacerbating tensions, but Punjab's non-radicalized population remains resilient against separatist agendas.

Addressing challenges in passport issuance, Yadav criticized the lack of interconnected systems between regional passport offices, which allows individuals to exploit loopholes. He called for systematic improvements and affirmed the state's dedication to eradicating organized crime and enhancing security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

