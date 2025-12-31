Left Menu

Transforming India's Labour Landscape: The New Era of Labour Codes

The Ministry of Labour and Employment pre-published draft rules for four significant labour codes, seeking feedback to activate new laws by April 2026. Aimed at enhancing worker protection and simplifying compliance, these codes promise to revolutionize the labour ecosystem in India while expanding social security coverage to 100 crore workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 18:10 IST
Transforming India's Labour Landscape: The New Era of Labour Codes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has released draft rules for the four pivotal labour codes, aiming to operationalize them by April 1, 2026. These codes cover wages, industrial relations, social security, and safety, health, and working conditions. The ministry seeks stakeholder feedback to align the rules with current needs.

The draft rules, recently pre-published, are viewed as a crucial step by industry leaders. Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of CII, emphasized their importance in providing practical pathways for implementation and boosting industry confidence. The government underscores its commitment to expanding social security coverage, targeting 100 crore workers by 2026.

The implementation of these codes promises a transformative impact on India's labour sector. With provisions for free health check-ups, equal opportunity for women, and mandatory appointment letters, the codes aim to ease business operations while enhancing worker protections. As a concurrent subject, both central and state governments must collaborate to enforce these rules nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena MP Demands Disqualification of Digitally-Signed Nominees in Civic Polls

Shiv Sena MP Demands Disqualification of Digitally-Signed Nominees in Civic ...

 India
2
Verbal Duel: CPI's Viswam Clashes with SNDP's Natesan

Verbal Duel: CPI's Viswam Clashes with SNDP's Natesan

 India
3
Rising Stars: Energy Efficiency Revamp to Impact Cooling Appliance Prices

Rising Stars: Energy Efficiency Revamp to Impact Cooling Appliance Prices

 India
4
Ukrainian Drones Ignite Blaze at Russian Oil Depot

Ukrainian Drones Ignite Blaze at Russian Oil Depot

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025