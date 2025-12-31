Transforming India's Labour Landscape: The New Era of Labour Codes

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has released draft rules for the four pivotal labour codes, aiming to operationalize them by April 1, 2026. These codes cover wages, industrial relations, social security, and safety, health, and working conditions. The ministry seeks stakeholder feedback to align the rules with current needs.

The draft rules, recently pre-published, are viewed as a crucial step by industry leaders. Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of CII, emphasized their importance in providing practical pathways for implementation and boosting industry confidence. The government underscores its commitment to expanding social security coverage, targeting 100 crore workers by 2026.

The implementation of these codes promises a transformative impact on India's labour sector. With provisions for free health check-ups, equal opportunity for women, and mandatory appointment letters, the codes aim to ease business operations while enhancing worker protections. As a concurrent subject, both central and state governments must collaborate to enforce these rules nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)