Mashatile Hails Late Brian Hlongwa as Lifelong Activist and ANC Intellectual

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Thamsanqa Brian Hlongwa, describing him as a “lifelong activist, political educator and intellectual contributor to the ANC and the transformation of government.” Mashatile delivered the eulogy at Hlongwa’s funeral service held at Walter Sisulu Hall in Randburg on Wednesday.

Hlongwa, a former Gauteng MEC for Health, passed away on 22 December after a short illness. He was remembered as a committed cadre deeply shaped by the 1976 generation, the mass democratic movement of the 1980s and the broader anti-apartheid struggle.

A Cadre Shaped by Struggle and Sacrifice

Mashatile highlighted that Hlongwa belonged to a generation of young activists who displayed discipline, clarity and resilience during a time when liberation movements were banned.“He was not just a foot soldier but an architect of the mind,” Mashatile said, emphasising Hlongwa’s intellectual contribution to both the ANC and governance in Gauteng.

Hlongwa’s political activism began early in organisations such as:

Congress of South African Students (COSAS)

Soweto Youth Congress (SOYCO)

South African Youth Congress (SAYCO)

United Democratic Front (UDF)

These bodies played a central role in mobilising communities against apartheid and sustaining resistance when the ANC was outlawed.

Rise Through ANC Structures and Public Service

After the unbanning of the ANC, Hlongwa rose through the ANC Youth League and later served in municipal and provincial structures. His career included roles such as:

Member of the Johannesburg City Council

Gauteng MEC for Health (2006–2009) under former Premier Mbhazima Shilowa

Longtime member of the ANC’s Provincial Executive Committee

Mashatile said Hlongwa’s transition from activism to governance reflected his commitment to building a democratic state, capable institutions and responsive public service.

Champion of Political Education

A major theme of Mashatile’s tribute was Hlongwa’s deep investment in political education, including his work at the OR Tambo School of Leadership.“Political education for him was not about dogma, but about empowering cadres to think critically, lead ethically and serve selflessly,” the Deputy President said.

He recalled a 2008 ANC delegation visit to China, in which Hlongwa participated, to study state-capacity models—an experience that strengthened his conviction about the importance of ideological grounding within the ANC.

Lessons for Today’s Political Landscape

Mashatile reflected that Hlongwa’s life offers powerful lessons for:

Renewing the ANC

Strengthening governance in an era of coalition politics

Confronting poverty and inequality with the determination of the anti-apartheid generation

He noted that the ANC’s NEC has resolved that all leaders must undergo political education, recognising its importance in shaping ethical, accountable leadership.

Condolences to the Family and Final Reflections

Mashatile expressed deep condolences to the Hlongwa family, thanking them for “sharing their loved one with the nation.”“While the nation has lost a leader, you have lost a pillar of your family,” he added.

Hlongwa was honoured for his role in the struggle, his contribution to governance, and his legacy in political education, leaving behind a record of service that shaped both the ANC and the Gauteng provincial government.