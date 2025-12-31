Iranian Protests Escalate Amid Economic Struggles

In Iran's Fars Province, demonstrators attempted to breach a government building, frustrated over economic hardships, including inflation and a declining currency. The unrest marks the fourth day of protests, expanding from Tehran to universities and provincial areas.

Security forces intervened to prevent the break-in at Fasa, detaining four individuals, including a female protest leader. State media reported that several officers were injured during the skirmish. Authorities attribute the unrest to economic challenges exacerbated by external influences.

Amidst these tensions, the government proposes a 'dialogue mechanism' to engage protest leaders, a rare conciliatory initiative. Economic strain follows years of sanctions and recent U.N. resolutions reinstating further punitive measures. Historical context includes protests sparked by women's rights issues and other socio-economic grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)