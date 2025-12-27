Left Menu

Tragic Hit-and-Run Claims Lives of Three Youths in Eluru

Three wedding decoration workers were killed in a tragic hit-and-run in Eluru district when an unknown vehicle struck them at Surappagudem flyover. The vehicle fled the scene, and police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify it. A case has been registered by Eluru police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-12-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 11:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Eluru district, three young wedding decoration workers lost their lives after being struck by an unidentified vehicle on Friday.

The mishap occurred near the Surappagudem flyover, where all three victims died instantly. The vehicle involved in the accident fled the scene immediately.

Police are scrutinizing CCTV footage from nearby areas in a bid to identify the fleeing vehicle. A formal case has been registered as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

