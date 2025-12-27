Tragic Hit-and-Run Claims Lives of Three Youths in Eluru

In a tragic incident in Eluru district, three young wedding decoration workers lost their lives after being struck by an unidentified vehicle on Friday.

The mishap occurred near the Surappagudem flyover, where all three victims died instantly. The vehicle involved in the accident fled the scene immediately.

Police are scrutinizing CCTV footage from nearby areas in a bid to identify the fleeing vehicle. A formal case has been registered as investigations continue.

