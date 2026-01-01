Lockheed Martin Secures $328.5 Million Military Deal with Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions

Lockheed Martin has been awarded a significant contract valued at $328.5 million, with $157.3 million already obligated, involving the sale of military equipment to Taiwan. This comes as Washington seeks to address Taiwan's pressing operational needs in the face of escalating tensions with China.

The United States, despite having formal diplomatic ties with China, maintains a crucial yet unofficial relationship with Taiwan, serving as its primary arms supplier. This dynamic has frequently caused friction with Beijing, as demonstrated by the latest contract aimed at bolstering Taiwan's defense capabilities.

The urgency of the situation was underscored by China's recent military exercises around Taiwan, prompting the island to heighten its alert status and continue monitoring Chinese naval movements. Taiwan's government has condemned these activities as threats to regional peace and stability.