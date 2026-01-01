Bulgaria Joins the Eurozone: A New Financial Era Begins

Bulgaria has officially adopted the euro as its national currency, becoming the 21st member of the eurozone after joining the European Union 19 years ago. This strategic decision, emphasized by President Rumen Radev, marks a significant milestone in Bulgaria's EU integration journey.

During January, Bulgarians will be able to use both the leva and the euro for payments, with change provided entirely in one currency. Retailers have the option to allow mixed-currency transactions, which must be clearly indicated in stores. By February, the euro will be the sole official currency, with ATM withdrawals available exclusively in euros.

Throughout 2026, citizens can exchange leva for euros at commercial banks and branches of Bulgarian Posts without fees until mid-year, after which conversion fees may apply. National Assembly Chair Raya Nazarayan and Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov highlighted the economic and social benefits expected from this transition, including enhanced economic stability and development prospects.

