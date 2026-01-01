Left Menu

Chelsea Parts Ways with Manager Enzo Maresca Amid Struggles

Chelsea has parted ways with manager Enzo Maresca following a streak of poor performances, winning only one of their last seven league games. Despite previous successes, the club believes a change is necessary to achieve their goals for the remainder of the season.

Enzo Maresca

Chelsea Football Club has officially parted ways with their manager, Enzo Maresca, after a disappointing run in the league. The London club, which had only one victory in its last seven matches, announced the decision on Thursday.

Maresca, who joined Chelsea from Leicester City in 2024 after guiding them to Premier League promotion, brought significant success in his first season. Under his leadership, Chelsea secured Champions League qualification, lifted the Conference League trophy, and claimed the Club World Cup title. However, a difficult period in December was marred by an unexpected outburst from Maresca, leading to the club's decision to make a managerial change.

Despite sitting in third place in November and being strong contenders for the title, Chelsea has fallen to fifth, trailing leaders Arsenal by 15 points. With Sunday's match against Manchester City looming, the club has yet to announce who will step up as the interim manager.

(With inputs from agencies.)

