Sikkim's Collective Resolve: A New Year Message from CM

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended New Year greetings, highlighting unity and cooperation as key to the state's progress. He thanked citizens for their trust and support, emphasizing their belief as the government's inspiration.

Sikkim's Collective Resolve: A New Year Message from CM
Sikkim's Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, has extended New Year greetings to the people of the state, emphasizing the importance of fresh beginnings and renewed hopes.

In a message posted on Facebook, Tamang highlighted how unity and cooperation have driven Sikkim's progress, thanks to the dedication of its citizens.

Expressing gratitude, he thanked every citizen for their trust and support, describing their unwavering belief as both the guiding light and greatest source of inspiration for his government.

