Tragic Fire Erupts at Swiss New Year's Eve Party

A deadly fire during a New Year's Eve party in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, has resulted in around 40 deaths and 100 injuries. Authorities do not suspect arson as the cause. Victim identification is delayed due to severe burns. The Italian Foreign Ministry reported the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 01-01-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 15:17 IST
A tragic fire broke out during a New Year's Eve party in Crans-Montana, a resort town in Switzerland, claiming about 40 lives and injuring 100 others, according to a statement from the Italian Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

The cause of the fire is not believed to be arson, as confirmed by officials. The intensity of the blaze made it extremely difficult to immediately identify the victims, the ministry added.

The tragic event has cast a shadow over the usually festive celebrations at the popular holiday destination, as authorities continue their investigations.

