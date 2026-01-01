New Year Tragedy: Explosion at Swiss Ski Resort Bar Kills Dozens

An unexpected explosion at a New Year's Eve celebration claimed the lives of around 40 people and injured 100 at the upscale ski resort Crans-Montana in Switzerland.

The incident occurred at 'Le Constellation' bar, and Swiss authorities suggested it appears to be accidental, dismissing any immediate theories of an attack.

A comprehensive investigation is ongoing, with efforts focused on identifying victims and supporting affected families, as the tragedy reverberates throughout Switzerland and beyond.