Left Menu

Odisha's Ambitious Vision 2036: A Blueprint for Progress

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a 15-point agenda to enhance governance and achieve transformative growth. The plan aligns with Odisha Vision 2036, aiming to make Odisha a USD 500-billion economy. Majhi urges fast-tracking industrialization, filling government posts, and prioritizing Odia language and anti-corruption measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-01-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 18:02 IST
Odisha's Ambitious Vision 2036: A Blueprint for Progress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha is set for a transformative journey as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a 15-point agenda to bolster administrative efficiency. The strategy aligns with Odisha Vision 2036, aiming for a $500 billion economy milestone by its centenary in 2036.

On New Year's Day, Majhi entrusted the agenda to newly appointed Chief Secretary Anu Garg, emphasizing the advancement of knowledge-driven industries and services. He urged district collectors to expedite processes for industrial growth and pledged to fill vacant government positions within two years.

Part of the agenda includes strictly addressing corruption by identifying inefficient officials under constitutional and state service rules. Majhi also emphasized using the Odia language for all government work and stressed the importance of grievance hearings. The Nabakrishna Chaudhary Development Research Centre is tasked with advancing its research capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Grants Bail in Pretext of Marriage Case

Court Grants Bail in Pretext of Marriage Case

 India
2
Multi-Crore Money Laundering Scheme Cracked: ED's Search Yields Crores in Cash, Jewellery

Multi-Crore Money Laundering Scheme Cracked: ED's Search Yields Crores in Ca...

 India
3
Bulgaria Joins the Eurozone: A New Financial Era Begins

Bulgaria Joins the Eurozone: A New Financial Era Begins

 Bulgaria
4
Sikkim's Collective Resolve: A New Year Message from CM

Sikkim's Collective Resolve: A New Year Message from CM

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026