Odisha's Ambitious Vision 2036: A Blueprint for Progress

Odisha is set for a transformative journey as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a 15-point agenda to bolster administrative efficiency. The strategy aligns with Odisha Vision 2036, aiming for a $500 billion economy milestone by its centenary in 2036.

On New Year's Day, Majhi entrusted the agenda to newly appointed Chief Secretary Anu Garg, emphasizing the advancement of knowledge-driven industries and services. He urged district collectors to expedite processes for industrial growth and pledged to fill vacant government positions within two years.

Part of the agenda includes strictly addressing corruption by identifying inefficient officials under constitutional and state service rules. Majhi also emphasized using the Odia language for all government work and stressed the importance of grievance hearings. The Nabakrishna Chaudhary Development Research Centre is tasked with advancing its research capabilities.

