Tragedy Strikes on New Year's Eve in Mandsaur: Jeweller Couple Killed Over Financial Dispute

A businessman from Rajasthan killed a jeweller and his wife in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur over a financial dispute and then committed suicide. The tragic incident happened on New Year's Eve, leading to a community protest and a demand for an impartial investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandsaur | Updated: 01-01-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 19:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a grim turn of events, a businessman from Rajasthan fatally attacked a jeweller and his wife over a financial dispute in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh. The businessman, later identified as Vikas Soni, subsequently took his own life in their home.

The incident unfolded on New Year's Eve around 8:30 p.m. in the Gol Chauraha area. Jeweller Dilip Jain and his wife Rekha were in a celebratory mood before being confronted by Soni, who arrived from Nimbahera. Using a knife, he killed them before shooting himself with a firearm, according to Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Meena.

The tragedy has led to protests, with Jain community members halting the hearse carrying the couple's bodies to demand an impartial investigation. Mandsaur's bullion traders shuttered their shops in mourning and protest over the shocking event.

