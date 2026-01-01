SIT Arrests Sub-Inspector in West Bengal Over Home Guard's Death

A special investigation team (SIT) probing the suspicious death of a female home guard has detained a sub-inspector from West Bengal's Canning police station. The arrest was made on Thursday, following allegations of murder from the deceased's family.

The woman's body was found on December 27, and her family alleged foul play, claiming the police officer had killed her after their relationship became known publicly. Their claims led to a renewed focus on the circumstances of her death.

The sub-inspector was tracked down to a relative's residence in Swarupnagar, North 24 Parganas, where he was arrested. The Alipore district judge court has remanded him to seven days in police custody pending further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)