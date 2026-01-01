Soren Advocates PESA for Jharkhand's Tribal Empowerment

In a passionate address, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren called upon the tribal communities to engage with the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA) to safeguard and empower themselves.

Soren, speaking on the anniversary of a historic police firing incident, highlighted the significance of combining the existing Chotanagpur and Santal Paragana Tenancy Acts with the PESA Act to enhance local governance structures like gram sabhas and panchayats.

The Chief Minister underscored the need to combat the exploitation of urbanization by external forces and proposed solar energy as a viable income source for tribal lands, while also announcing a special commission to honor tribal martyrs.

(With inputs from agencies.)