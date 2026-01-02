NIA Chargesheet Exposes Intricate LeT Terror Plot

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has expanded its charges against individuals linked to a Pakistan-based terror group in Bengaluru. The newly filed chargesheet implicates three individuals, including a psychiatrist, highlighting a deeply entrenched conspiracy aiming to destabilize India's security.

Among those charged are Anees Fathima, who allegedly provided logistical support to key operatives, and Chan Pasha A, an assistant sub-inspector accused of leaking sensitive information. Additionally, psychiatrist Nagaraj S is charged with smuggling mobile phones into prison, facilitating illicit communication.

The case was originally registered in July 2023 and involved recovery of arms and digital devices. The broader plot aimed to assist terror convict T Naseer's escape, thereby amplifying the threat posed by the LeT's planned activities within India.

(With inputs from agencies.)