NIA Chargesheet Exposes Intricate LeT Terror Plot

The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against three individuals, including a psychiatrist, linked to the LeT terror outfit in Bengaluru. The accusations include logistical support for a planned prison escape and involvement in arms handling. The case emphasizes conspiracy to disrupt India's sovereignty and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 11:39 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 11:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has expanded its charges against individuals linked to a Pakistan-based terror group in Bengaluru. The newly filed chargesheet implicates three individuals, including a psychiatrist, highlighting a deeply entrenched conspiracy aiming to destabilize India's security.

Among those charged are Anees Fathima, who allegedly provided logistical support to key operatives, and Chan Pasha A, an assistant sub-inspector accused of leaking sensitive information. Additionally, psychiatrist Nagaraj S is charged with smuggling mobile phones into prison, facilitating illicit communication.

The case was originally registered in July 2023 and involved recovery of arms and digital devices. The broader plot aimed to assist terror convict T Naseer's escape, thereby amplifying the threat posed by the LeT's planned activities within India.

