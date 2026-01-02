Left Menu

Yemen's Strategic Military Shift: The Saudi-backed Offensive

The Saudi-backed governor of Hadramout announces a peaceful plan to reclaim military positions taken by UAE-backed southern separatists. Last month, these separatists seized key areas from Yemen's internationally recognized government, raising alarms for Saudi Arabia who sees it as a strategic threat.

The governor of Hadramout, supported by Saudi Arabia, revealed plans on Friday for a 'peaceful operation' aimed at reclaiming military positions seized by southern separatists. These factions have the backing of the United Arab Emirates.

The separatists seized significant portions of Yemen from the internationally recognized government in the past month. This move has been perceived by Saudi Arabia as a considerable threat to stability in the region.

Such actions have intensified political tensions in Yemen, drawing international attention to the evolving power dynamics involving regional alliances.

