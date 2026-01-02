Yemen's Strategic Military Shift: The Saudi-backed Offensive

The governor of Hadramout, supported by Saudi Arabia, revealed plans on Friday for a 'peaceful operation' aimed at reclaiming military positions seized by southern separatists. These factions have the backing of the United Arab Emirates.

The separatists seized significant portions of Yemen from the internationally recognized government in the past month. This move has been perceived by Saudi Arabia as a considerable threat to stability in the region.

Such actions have intensified political tensions in Yemen, drawing international attention to the evolving power dynamics involving regional alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)