Elderly Man Falls Victim to 'Digital Arrest' Scam in Mumbai

In a shocking case of cyber fraud, a retired 72-year-old teacher was conned out of Rs 1.61 crore by scammers impersonating Mumbai Police officials. The victim from Tibetan Colony, Mundgod, was initially contacted via WhatsApp by a person claiming to be an inspector from Mumbai's Colaba Police Station.

The fraudsters claimed Palden, the victim, was linked to a money laundering case, asserting that ATM cards in his name were found with a terrorist. To lend credibility, video calls were made in police uniform, and fake bank statements were shared. Palden was scared into transferring money to supposed 'National Fund' accounts to avoid arrest.

Warned not to disclose the situation, Palden liquidated assets and borrowed funds, sending Rs 1.61 crore in instalments. Realizing the con, he notified the Karwar Cyber Crime Police. Authorities have initiated a thorough investigation to track down the fraudsters and follow the money trail.

