Adani Enterprises Launches Third NCD Issue Offering up to 8.90% Returns

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), the central pillar of the Adani Group, has declared the launch of its third public issuance of secured, rated, listed redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The offering, valued at Rs 1,000 crore, promises returns of up to 8.90% per annum, as per a company release.

Jugeshinder 'Robbie' Singh, Group CFO of Adani Group, emphasized the role of this issuance in expanding access to India's financial markets, stating, "The strong response to our previous offerings reaffirms trust in our strategic direction and financial discipline, driving us to build on this momentum." This approach aligns with AEL's commitment to powering India's economic transformation through infrastructure ventures.

The second issuance in July saw overwhelming demand, fulfilling the Rs 1,000 crore offer within three hours. As the sole private corporate outside NBFCs to list a debt product for retail investors, AEL continues to provide unique opportunities to participate in India's infrastructure story. The upcoming NCD issuance, rated 'Care AA-; Stable' and '[ICRA]AA- (Stable)', represents a high degree of financial safety. The issue will be open from January 6 to January 19, 2026, potentially closing sooner depending on demand. With tenors ranging from two to five years, the NCDs will be listed on BSE and NSE and come with various interest payment options.