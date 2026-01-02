Left Menu

Adani Enterprises Launches Third NCD Issue Offering up to 8.90% Returns

Adani Enterprises Limited announces its third public issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 1,000 crore, offering returns up to 8.90%. This move aims to attract retail investors amid a favorable interest rate environment, reinforcing investor trust and supporting India's infrastructure growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 17:27 IST
Adani Enterprises Launches Third NCD Issue Offering up to 8.90% Returns
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), the central pillar of the Adani Group, has declared the launch of its third public issuance of secured, rated, listed redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The offering, valued at Rs 1,000 crore, promises returns of up to 8.90% per annum, as per a company release.

Jugeshinder 'Robbie' Singh, Group CFO of Adani Group, emphasized the role of this issuance in expanding access to India's financial markets, stating, "The strong response to our previous offerings reaffirms trust in our strategic direction and financial discipline, driving us to build on this momentum." This approach aligns with AEL's commitment to powering India's economic transformation through infrastructure ventures.

The second issuance in July saw overwhelming demand, fulfilling the Rs 1,000 crore offer within three hours. As the sole private corporate outside NBFCs to list a debt product for retail investors, AEL continues to provide unique opportunities to participate in India's infrastructure story. The upcoming NCD issuance, rated 'Care AA-; Stable' and '[ICRA]AA- (Stable)', represents a high degree of financial safety. The issue will be open from January 6 to January 19, 2026, potentially closing sooner depending on demand. With tenors ranging from two to five years, the NCDs will be listed on BSE and NSE and come with various interest payment options.

TRENDING

1
Punjab Unveils Ambitious Free Health Scheme Covering 65 Lakh Families

Punjab Unveils Ambitious Free Health Scheme Covering 65 Lakh Families

 India
2
BJP's Punjab Delegation Pushes Back Against AAP's Ward Delimitation

BJP's Punjab Delegation Pushes Back Against AAP's Ward Delimitation

 India
3
Kyrylo Budanov: Ukraine's Military Intelligence Head Ascends to Presidential Chief of Staff

Kyrylo Budanov: Ukraine's Military Intelligence Head Ascends to Presidential...

 Ukraine
4
BJP Secures Unopposed Wins Ahead of Maharashtra Local Body Elections

BJP Secures Unopposed Wins Ahead of Maharashtra Local Body Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026