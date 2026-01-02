Championing Positive Contributions: The Role of India's Christian Community
Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien emphasizes the positive contributions of the Christian community in education and healthcare, amidst rising attacks. He highlights the significant role played by Christian institutions in India and urges against focusing solely on negative press, advocating for more positive messaging.
- Country:
- India
Derek O'Brien, a leader from the Trinamool Congress, has issued a call to spotlight the positive contributions of India's Christian community amidst recent attacks by right-wing activists on churches and Christmas celebrations. The Christian community, he asserts, has substantially influenced both education and healthcare sectors.
O'Brien highlights that Christian-run institutions educate millions, transcending religious boundaries, with a notable alumni list including several Union Cabinet ministers. Similarly, healthcare efforts are widespread, with organizations like the Catholic Health Association of India playing a pivotal role in underserved regions.
Addressing recent hostilities, O'Brien contrasts the celebratory scenes in Kolkata with incidents of harassment elsewhere. He urges a shift towards recognizing and amplifying the positive contributions of Christians, moving away from the cycle of negative media attention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trinamool Congress Celebrates Legacy of 'Maa, Mati, Manush'
Trinamool Congress Clashes with Election Commission Over Voter List Discrepancies
Trinamool Congress Alleges Vote Manipulation Tactics Beyond EVMs
Trinamool Congress Rebuts Amit Shah's Election Claims
Trinamool Congress Challenges Electoral Roll 'Scam'