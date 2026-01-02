Championing Positive Contributions: The Role of India's Christian Community

Derek O'Brien, a leader from the Trinamool Congress, has issued a call to spotlight the positive contributions of India's Christian community amidst recent attacks by right-wing activists on churches and Christmas celebrations. The Christian community, he asserts, has substantially influenced both education and healthcare sectors.

O'Brien highlights that Christian-run institutions educate millions, transcending religious boundaries, with a notable alumni list including several Union Cabinet ministers. Similarly, healthcare efforts are widespread, with organizations like the Catholic Health Association of India playing a pivotal role in underserved regions.

Addressing recent hostilities, O'Brien contrasts the celebratory scenes in Kolkata with incidents of harassment elsewhere. He urges a shift towards recognizing and amplifying the positive contributions of Christians, moving away from the cycle of negative media attention.

