BJP's Punjab Delegation Pushes Back Against AAP's Ward Delimitation

A delegation from the Punjab BJP approached Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday, seeking his intervention against the 'arbitrary, hasty, and illegal' delimitation of wards executed by the AAP government across the state's municipal bodies.

The BJP's memorandum, presented by state working president Ashwani Sharma, criticizes the delimitation process for its alleged undue haste, lack of transparency, and violation of both statutory rules and constitutional norms. Notably, the delegation argues that an inaccurate door-to-door survey has resulted in 'unnatural' declines in population data.

In addition to raising concerns about the misuse of reservation norms, the BJP delegation highlighted that current delimitation efforts contravene Census-led mandates to freeze municipal boundaries. The group urged the Governor to summon complete records from relevant departments to ensure compliance with legal and constitutional standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)