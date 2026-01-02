Corruption Crackdown: Odisha Officials Arrested for Embezzling Government Funds

In a notable crackdown on corruption, Odisha authorities have arrested two officials for embezzling significant government funds. The first arrest involves a forest department official accused of misappropriating over Rs 55 lakh. This was allegedly done by creating false muster rolls and vouchers for soil and moisture conservation efforts at plantation sites located in Thuamul Rampur, Kalahandi district, for the year 2024-25, according to official sources.

The arrest was carried out by the Vigilance Department, underscoring the state's commitment to tackling financial misconduct. The accused is said to have exhibited gross misuse of powers to siphon off government resources meant for developmental work.

In a separate case, authorities have arrested the former principal and president of Chitalo Degree Mahavidyalaya in Jajpur district. The duo is alleged to have embezzled Rs 32.07 lakh from government funds allocated to the college. This crackdown indicates a broader effort to curb embezzlement and financial malpractice in educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)