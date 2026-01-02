Delhi Murder Mystery: Two Arrested, One on the Run
Delhi Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a 29-year-old man in Prasad Nagar. The altercation reportedly stemmed from a dispute involving the victim's friend. A third suspect remains at large, as police continue efforts to apprehend him and recover the murder weapon.
Delhi Police have arrested two individuals for allegedly murdering a 29-year-old man in the Prasad Nagar area, authorities confirmed on Friday.
On December 29, police were informed by Lady Hardinge Medical College of a critically injured man admitted from Karol Bagh, who subsequently succumbed to his wounds later that day.
After reviewing CCTV footage, the police identified and arrested brothers Harsh and Nikhil Pawar. Their brother Sunny is still at large, allegedly involved in a confrontation that led to the murder, resulting from a dispute with the victim's friend's circle.
